ATTLEBORO — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday for body slamming a fellow patient at Arbour-Fuller Hospital in January.
Akwasi Obiri Yeboah of Lowell, who was a patient at the hospital at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.
Judge Edmund Mathers ordered that the six-month sentence start after Yeboah completes a two-year prison term he is serving for an unrelated home invasion case in Middlesex County.
Prosecutors had recommended Yeboah serve one year of a two-year sentence with the balance suspended with probation.
Yeboah was arrested Jan. 4 after police were called to the May Street hospital. The victim, a 25-year-old patient with diminished mental abilities, was knocked unconscious and suffered a seizure. He was brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital after initially being treated by Arbour-Fuller staff, according to court records.
Arbour-Fuller treats individuals with general psychiatric or intellectual disabilities, as well as individuals with psychiatric and substance abuse disorders.
Staff at the hospital told police Yeboah was mentally aware of his actions when he picked up the victim and body slammed him onto the floor.
Last month, Yeboah pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to home invasion, withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, according to court records.
He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years of probation with orders to stay away from the victim.
