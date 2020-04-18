NORTH ATTLEBORO — Former New England Patriot linebacker and local resident Tedy Bruschi has two words for anyone thinking of running the Boston Marathon course Monday: Stay home.
Bruschi, 46, a three-time Super Bowl winner and a three-time runner of the marathon, is joining a chorus of officials urging runners to wait until the new date for the marathon in the fall.
The celebrated marathon, which runs from Hopkinton to Boston, was postponed this year for the first time in 124 years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of taking place on Monday, Patriots’ Day, it will be run Sept. 14.
In a public service video on his Twitter page, Bruschi urges people to consider the thousands of medical professionals and first responders who are working on the front lines to fight the virus instead of working at the marathon.
“This Patriots’ Day I want you to support them by staying home to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Bruschi says. “We all love this race. But we work stronger together as a team and as a team we will run this historic race again in September.”
State police issued a similar plea to the public, and said roads normally shut down for the marathon will be open this Monday.
“You will create a safety hazard and pull first-responders away from the much more important public health mission,” state police tweeted.
More than 32,000 residents have contracted the highly contagious virus and it has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 residents, according to the state Department of Public Health.
During the marathon, 4,000 local, state and federal law enforcement officers and 480 members of the National Guard are on hand.
There are also 1,900 medical personnel present according to the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the race.
In a statement, Tom Grilk, the association’s CEO, also urged runners to wait until Sept. 14 in consideration of the medical personnel and first responders.
“This year, we’re staying home to support them and will continue to make all efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Grilk said. “Though the eight cities and towns that comprise the Boston Marathon may look different this Patriots’ Day, the spirit of the race will be ever-present as we unite to support the frontline workers,” Grilk said.
