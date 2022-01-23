PLAINVILLE — Select board chairman Brian Kelly could face opposition in the April 4 annual town election and former fire chief Justin Alexander has set his sights on the local school board.
Kelly, a former finance committee member wrapping up his first term, and library trustee chairwoman Sherrill Minch have taken out candidacy papers for a three-year select board term.
Alexander, who has been serving on the planning board for about a half year, has taken out nomination papers for one of two three-year school committee seats expiring.
He has also pulled papers for a full, three-year planning board seat.
Alexander became fire chief in Easton last May after filling that role for seven years in Plainville.
One school board seat up is filled by Chairwoman Linn Caprarella, and the other spot that will be listed on the ballot is vacant due to a resignation.
Also, in the wake of the recent resignation of Samad Khan from the King Philip Regional School Committee, a one-year seat on that board will be on the ballot. Khan is moving out of town.
Planning board member Dawn Denizkurt has taken out papers for a five-year seat on that board.
Board of health member Louis G. LeBlanc III has pulled papers for a three-year term on the board.
Incumbent assessor Patricia Bergevine has taken out papers for a three-year term. There is also a one-year board of assessors seat up.
And Denise B. Nado has pulled papers for a three-year library trustee seat held by Minch.
Other offices available are a three-year park commissioner term held by Linda Evans, and a five-year redevelopment authority seat filled by Robert Wilkinson.
Nomination papers are available from the town clerk’s office and are due Feb. 14. At least 42 signatures of registered voters are needed.