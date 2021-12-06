ATTLEBORO — A former security guard at the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro is now on probation after admitting to groping his girlfriend’s co-worker.
Alberto Mateo, 36, admitted this week in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to prove him guilty of indecent assault and battery.
Judge Michele Armour sentenced the Pawtucket man to probation for one year and continued his case without a finding for one year.
He was ordered to stay away from the woman, who was 19 and worked at a mall store at the time of the incident.
Mateo was arrested in February 2020 after an investigation by North Attleboro Detective Christiaan Grunewald.
