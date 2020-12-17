SEEKONK — A former priest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, suspended last year for “inappropriate communications” with adult parishioners, has been indicted on the Cape with multiple counts of rape and assault and battery.
The Rev. Mark Hession was indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury on two counts of rape and one count each of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14 and intimidation of a witness, The Cape Cod Times reported this week.
Hession will be summoned for arraignment in Barnstable Superior Court, the newspaper reported.
In a statement released Monday, the Fall River Diocese said it learned of the investigation by the Barnstable County District Attorney’s office after Hession was suspended in 2019.
“The Diocese has been cooperating with this investigation from the outset and will continue to do so,” the statement says. “The Diocese of Fall River is committed to ensuring the safety of all children and adults.”
Hession served at Mt. Carmel for four years until he was suspended from active priestly ministry in March 2019 by Bishop Edgar da Cunha because he sent “inappropriate communications to several adult parishioners,” according to the diocese.
The communications were described as “inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Fall River Diocese.”
A spokesperson declined at the time to reveal the nature of the communications.
A priest on leave is not permitted to exercise public ministry nor present himself as a priest in public settings.
Details of the rape and assault charges were not disclosed, but the alleged crimes would have had to occur within the jurisdiction of Barnstable County. Seekonk is in Bristol County.
Hession was previously pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville from 2000 to 2014. He also served at St. Joan of Arc Church in Orleans and in 2009, he delivered the homily at the funeral for U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.
Before he was suspended for the inappropriate communications, Hession was investigated in the summer of 2018 for using church money for personal expenses. The activity contributed to a budget deficit at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
A financial review by the diocese at that time found “excessive spending…on dining and personal expenses.”
He was removed as the parish’s priest at that time and was reassigned to the Diocesan Tribunal.
