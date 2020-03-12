TAUNTON — A former teaching assistant at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School accused of sexually assaulting two female students was ordered held without bail Thursday after a dangerousness hearing.
Matthew Parris, 29, of Raynham, was ordered held in pretrial detention after the hearing in Taunton District Court. He may be held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial, according to the clerk’s office.
Parris, who is a married, is due back in court April 8 for a probable cause hearing.
He was a teaching assistant for about 1 1/2 years until he resigned last week when the allegations were disclosed to school officials and police.
He is accused of sexually assaulting the girls in a storage shed outside the school and a closet inside the school during school and at other locations after school. The alleged assaults occurred from the end of February to March 2, according to court records.
Parris has pleaded innocent to one count each of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child with force, kidnapping of a child and two counts of rape of a child.
He may face additional charges because some of the alleged assaults occurred in Brockton and East Bridgewater, which are in Plymouth County.
Southeastern Voke is in Bristol County and has students from nine towns, including Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton.
