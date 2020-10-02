MANSFIELD — A former Taunton man has been sentenced to prison for robbing a Mansfield bank in 2017 while on the run for beating a man into a coma two weeks earlier in Vermont.
Alfred Craven Jr., 51, was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to unarmed robbery in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a press statement.
Craven, who was living in Vermont, robbed the North Easton Savings Bank on Copeland Drive on Sept. 18, 2017, after stealing a pickup truck from a Taunton car wash. He fled the bank with more than $1,000 cash and was arrested four days later at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.
After walking into the bank, he approached the teller and said “don’t do anything quick before handing over a note which read “this is a robbery. Fill the bag,” according to the district attorney’s office.
Mansfield police obtained an arrest warrant after they published a surveillance photograph of the suspect on its Facebook page and received multiple calls identifying the defendant.
At the time of the robbery, Craven was wanted in Searsburg, Vt., for beating a 53-year-old man into a coma with a 2-by-4, fracturing his skull and causing multiple facial fractures, according to Vermont State Police.
The prison term imposed by Judge Renee Dupuis for the bank robbery will run concurrently with a 15-year to life prison sentence Craven received earlier in Vermont for the near-fatal assault.
“The defendant is a career criminal who is serving a potential life sentence for a violent assault in the state of Vermont. His date of parole eligibility is 2032.
He is a significant danger to the community and needs to be kept off the street for as long as possible,” Quinn said in a statement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Flynn and was investigated by Mansfield Detective David Kerr.
