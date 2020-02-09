SEEKONK — The former Walpole police official who last fall had been slated to become Seekonk’s new police chief is facing sexual assault charges.
Christopher Mackenzie, 46, who was deputy police chief in Walpole until resigning in November, last week was charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly inappropriately touching another police officer who works for a nearby town.
The victim’s husband works for the Walpole police, and the incident allegedly happened in May 2019 when Mackenzie met several people at a local restaurant. The victim said it became clear to several people at the party that Mackenzie was “extremely intoxicated,” and it was decided to have someone else drive his department vehicle from the bar, according to a complaint.
During the ride to Mackenzie’s home, he allegedly reached over the center console of the vehicle and groped the woman, telling her his wife, who is a Walpole selectwoman, was away for the weekend.
The female officer promptly told another officer and her husband, according to the complaint, and in July, Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael Jr. placed Mackenzie on leave.
Mackenzie claimed he didn’t remember the ride home and that “booze got the better of him that evening,” the complaint says.
The case is being handled by a special prosecutor with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
Seekonk selectmen last October were asked to confirm the appointment of Mackenzie as police chief by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime.
Mackenzie, a longtime Walpole resident, had been on the Walpole Police Department since 1998, and was named deputy chief and second in command in September 2015.
As deputy chief, his duties included hiring, capital budget planning, and media relations, as well as overseeing the detective and internal affairs divisions.
Seekonk selectmen, however, voted 3-2 against the hire, with some of the dissenting selectmen indicating they preferred an internal candidate. Cadime removed Mackenzie from the list of finalists after unspecified information about him surfaced.
Frank John resigned as police chief, effective last July 31, after several months of speculation why he wasn’t working. Selectmen in June accepted the resignation for the purposes of retirement.
John had been on the job just half-a-year when he was placed on administrative leave in early March and an investigation of an unspecified situation was conducted by town officials.
Deputy Police Chief David Enos, a former lieutenant who was appointed by John to that new position a year ago this month, has been overseeing the police department.
Applications for police chief are due Feb.14, Cadime said.
Mackenzie is scheduled to be arraigned in March.
