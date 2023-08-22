ATTLEBORO -- A former Wheaton College student was sentenced to probation Tuesday after admitting to threatening another student with an electronic stun gun in February.
Emanuel Johnson, 20, of New York City, was given 18 months’ probation in Attleboro District Court, according to court records.
As a result of his admission, prosecutors reduced a charge against Johnson from assault by means of a dangerous weapon to simple assault. The case was continued without a finding for the probationary period.
A disturbing the peace charge was dismissed.
Johnson, who was two credits shy of graduating at the time of his arrest, told the court he was suspended from the college but hoped to complete his education.
A prosecutor told Judge Edmund Mathers that the student who was threatened did not want to complete a victim-impact statement and would leave the matter up to the court.
The incident occurred on Feb. 3 at one of the college’s dormitories. Police were called for a reported disturbance about 1:40 a.m. and say they made numerous attempts to get Johnson and another student to come out of a dorm room.
A female student came out soon after but Johnson did not for three hours, according to police.
The other student, Sophia Demeo, 21, also of New York City, was placed on probation for one year after she admitted police have enough evidence to prove her guilty of a reduced charge of marijuana possession. Her case was also continued without a finding.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.