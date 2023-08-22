wheaton college sign
Wheaton College in Norton.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO -- A former Wheaton College student was sentenced to probation Tuesday after admitting to threatening another student with an electronic stun gun in February.

Emanuel Johnson, 20, of New York City, was given 18 months’ probation in Attleboro District Court, according to court records.

