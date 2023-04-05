NORTON -- A former Wheaton College student is a suspect in a small fire Tuesday morning at a campus house, ignited over five hours after he allegedly started a fire in his motel room in Warwick.
Cleef W. Jonathas, 21, who has addresses in Malden and Boston, waived extradition Wednesday in Attleboro District Court so he can be taken to Rhode Island to face a first-degree arson charge.
Warwick police obtained a warrant for Jonathas who is accused of igniting two beds in a room he rented at the Best Western Airport Inn around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to court records.
The fire occurred about 5 ½ hours before Norton firefighters and police were dispatched to 25 Pine St., where cardboard and clothing were piled up and set on fire in a mop bucket in an entry way, according to court records.
The fire, which caused some “charring” in the entry way, was extinguished by fire Capt. Al Fuller on arrival.
Firefighters responded after someone pulled a fire alarm box. Local firefighters also notified the state Fire Marshal’s office of the suspicious fire.
Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said Wednesday the fire was still under investigation but that Jonathas was a suspect.
Jonathas is a former student who was given a trespass notice to stay away from the college prior to the fire, according to a police report.
He was also seen on campus last weekend and he was sent an email by Wheaton College Public Safety on Monday, reminding him of the trespass notice.
Police in Warwick and Norton say they have surveillance video showing Jonathas in the area of the fires minutes before they were reported.
The Warwick video allegedly shows him coming out of his room two minutes before the fire. He allegedly left 25 Pine St., after the fire at Wheaton, according to the report.
About six hours after the Wheaton fire was reported, Jonathas was spotted by Officer Taylor Cross at the Cumberland Farms at 60 West Main St. (Route 123).
He was questioned at the police station by detectives Sgt. Jesse Winters and Nicholas Precourt and was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires, according to court records.
