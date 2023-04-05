wheaton college sign
Buy Now

Wheaton College in Norton.

 File photo

NORTON -- A former Wheaton College student is a suspect in a small fire Tuesday morning at a campus house, ignited over five hours after he allegedly started a fire in his motel room in Warwick.

Cleef W. Jonathas, 21, who has addresses in Malden and Boston, waived extradition Wednesday in Attleboro District Court so he can be taken to Rhode Island to face a first-degree arson charge.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.