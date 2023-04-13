Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTON — A former Wheaton College student under investigation for allegedly setting a small fire at the entrance to a campus house last week pleaded innocent Thursday to a drug–peddling charge.

Cleef W. Jonathas, 21, of Malden and Boston, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on a warrant charging him with trafficking amphetamines.

