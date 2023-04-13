NORTON — A former Wheaton College student under investigation for allegedly setting a small fire at the entrance to a campus house last week pleaded innocent Thursday to a drug–peddling charge.
Cleef W. Jonathas, 21, of Malden and Boston, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on a warrant charging him with trafficking amphetamines.
His lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, said there was no evidence Jonathas was distributing Adderall pills as alleged by Norton police.
Assistant District Attorney Kaelyn Hilliard said Jonathas was found with 71 counterfeit Adderall pills in a pill bottle when he was arrested April 4.
Hilliard said he was not charged at the time because he was wanted on a warrant for allegedly setting fire to a room at the Best Western Airport Inn in Warwick, R.I. earlier that morning. The prosecutor said Jonathas remains under investigation for the Wheaton fire and has been charged with arson in Rhode Island.
Jonathan is being held in jail without bail on a fugitive charge.
His case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
