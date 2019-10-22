NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three former employees of Macy’s at the Emerald Square mall are accused of stealing $25,000 worth of clothes and other merchandise by abusing a discount program for valued workers.
One of the suspects, Angela Kao, 30, of Cranston, was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court after being arrested on a warrant in Rhode Island over the weekend. She pleaded innocent to larceny of more than $1,200 and is free on her own recognizance.
Two other former workers, Victoria Reilly-Price, 31, of Pawtucket, and Derek Bell, 24, of Woonsocket, pleaded innocent earlier this month to the same charge.
It’s alleged that the scam continued for seven months, from November 2018 to July of this year, when the company notified police after an internal investigation.
The defendants allegedly used a discount coupon for valued employees repeatedly on merchandise to get items for free or at steep discounts.
Macy’s is seeking about $13,500 in restitution from Kao.
Police say Kao told investigators she sent the merchandise she took to relatives in Cambodia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.