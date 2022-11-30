ATTLEBORO — New Hope, an agency that helps victims of domestic violence, is looking for a new executive director.
Marcia Szymanski, who has led the 42-year-old agency for nearly nine years, says she will retire once a new director is found.
“It’s time for the next generation to step up, Szymanski, 68, said Wednesday.
Szymanski said the process for finding a new director has just begun. “These things take time,” she said. A replacement will probably be hired in the spring.
Szymanski pointed to the non-profit organization’s recent capital campaign that has raised $7 million to build a new shelter as one of the main accomplishments of her tenure, along with increasing diversity on its staff and board of directors.
The agency hopes to break ground on the new shelter in the spring.
“It feels like a good time for me to move on and New Hope to have new leadership, now that the money has been raised,” she said. “I feel like the agency is in good hands.”
The Framing the Future Campaign has been raising money to build a confidential emergency shelter in Northern Bristol County for families experiencing domestic violence. It will be the agency’s third shelter.
Szymanski, a Mansfield resident, said she hopes to take some time off in the summer once her replacement is chosen but plans to stay involved in public service, possibly working in a political campaign.
Szymanski was named New Hope’s interim executive director in 2014, replacing longtime leader Kim Thomas, who had resigned to take over another agency. Szymanski’s successor will be New Hope’s fifth executive director.
With its headquarters in Attleboro the agency provides services in 41 cities and towns in Southeastern and South Central Massachusetts, helping some 8,000 abuse survivors and another 10,000 through outreach and education programs.
It has offices in Milford, Taunton, Worcester and, most recently, Southbridge. “It’s a community with a lot of need,” Szymanski said.
The new office opened in September and by November there was a waiting list for services. New Hope also has outreach workers in several district courts around its service area.
The executive director’s salary is advertised at $120,000.
Szymanski said the New Hope board of directors will be looking for someone with experience in the field, a vision for the organization and can exercise financial stewardship.
Deadline to apply is Jan. 27, 2023. NRG Consulting Group is conducting the search.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
