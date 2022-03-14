FOXBORO -- The executive director of the Foxborough Regional Charter School has been placed on leave “pending an investigation” after less than a year on the job, school officials said Monday.
An email announcing the decision regarding Luis R. Soria was sent out to parents Wednesday.
Kathleen Crawford, chairwoman of the school's board of trustees, did not explain what kind of investigation is being conducted. The email only gives information on who to contact at the school in Soria’s absence.
Heidi Berkowitz, chief of staff, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle on Monday that the school had no further comment on "this personnel issue."
Soria could not be reached.
He was hired last April and previously served as the principal at the Dr. Marcella Kelly School in Holyoke, where he was also the district’s assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.
Soria had worked in Holyoke since 2016 and was lauded for improving academic achievement and boosting test scores among English learners.