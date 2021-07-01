ATTLEBORO
There’s a leopard lolling on a shady embankment in Capron Park Zoo, and he appears to be menacingly eyeing toddlers playing in the nearby splash pad.
The sight can make a passing patron’s heart skip a beat.
But fear not.
The leopard is not real. From a distance though, it looks real.
Very real.
And that’s the intent.
The life-sized leopard is an exhibit made from plastic interlocking bricks and the further from it someone stands the more real it looks. And many do a double take when walking by.
And that includes zoo Director Lew Stevens. He had to look twice when he came to work on Tuesday and saw it for the first time from a distance of about 50 yards.
“I walked through that door,” he said, pointing to the gift shop. “And I said, ‘That looks like a real leopard.’”
The leopard is just one of about 20 life-sized plastic animals made by Bricklive Animal Paradise and rented to the zoo for July and August. There are also that include lions and tigers and bears (oh my).
As one walks through the zoo, there’s another life-sized beast at almost every turn, waiting to greet visitors.
Two tigers caught one youngster by surprise and sent him scurrying in the opposite direction when he came around a corner, Education Curator Melanie Fernandes said as she showed a reporter the exhibits.
There are cuddly creatures as well, such as pandas and penguins, and they are all made from the plastic interlocking bricks.
There’s even a life-sized giraffe.
The zoo had to rent a forklift to get some of the sculptures off the delivery truck, Stevens said.
When he saw the panda sitting in the truck he was very impressed.
“This is going to be really good,” he recalled thinking. “This is going to add to the adventure of coming to the zoo.”
And of course there are real leopards, lions and bears, but they are all appropriately secured.
Fernandes said each sculpture is made of thousands of small plastic bricks.
For example, the leopard has 82,253 of them, and it took 340 hours to build.
That translates to 14 days straight, if someone is working 24 hours a day, and 42 days if they are keeping it to eight hours a day.
Stevens estimated that all the sculptures together contain about 900,000 bricks.
Each one has to be the appropriate color and each brick has a particular place in which it must be put as part of the sculpture.
“It’s absolutely art, but a different kind of art” Fernandes said.
The exhibit is being rented for $16,000.
The money comes from a grant awarded to the zoo by the state Office of Business Development.
“For an exhibit of this size, that’s a good price,” Stevens said.
The $16,000 is part of a larger $166,666 grant from the state, which is paying for repairs and equipment for the zoo.
Stevens said he’s hopeful the exhibit will bring more patrons through the turnstile after two years of numbers being limited by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re really hoping this will be an attendance booster,” he said.
The zoo is not an enterprise operation, but it depends heavily on gate receipts to support its budget.
Fiscal year 2020 was miserable due the three-month coronavirus shutdown imposed by the state.
FY ‘21 was an improvement, but it didn’t equal previous years, so Stevens is hoping for a boom year.
The exhibit officially opens on July 4 but zoo patrons on Thursday were already enjoying the spectacle as workers Rob Verzone and Lino Ribeiro finished the installations and decorated the displays with flowers.
