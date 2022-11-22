LaSalette Manger Scene
Visitors to LaSalette Shrine’s Festival of Lights this year will be able to view this outdoor manger scene as well as a renovated nativity museum that allows more room for guests to view the 2,200-plus pieces.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Visitors to LaSalette Shrine during its Festival of Lights, to start Thanksgiving evening, will also get a chance to view its nativity museum in a new light.

The second room of the International Creche Museum is a far cry from its previous layout, where the numerous nativity scenes certainly dazzled the eye, but could also cause guests to become overwhelmed at the sheer volume of pieces in a single space.