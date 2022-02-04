Area drivers and pedestrians are being warned to watch for for icy conditions Friday with rain forecast to switch to freezing rain and sleet.
A rapid freeze-up known as a flash freeze will bring icy conditions and should make driving and even walking dangerous in the afternoon and evening, authorities said, impacting the commute home.
Most area schools canceled classes for Friday, including Attleboro and North Attleboro, or dismissed students just before noon, including Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth.
Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham, Tri-County, Bristol Aggie, Norfolk Aggie, and Southeastern Voc-Tech also called off school, and Bishop Feehan High School went to remote learning.
Municipal offices were closed Friday in Seekonk and Wrentham.
Offices in Attleboro and North Attleboro were closing early.
The Mansfield library and senior center closed at 12:30 p.m.
On Friday morning, the state Trial Court closed courts throughout the state, including district, juvenile, superior and probate and family. Clerk's offices will be open on Monday to reschedule cases.
The North Attleboro Electric Department closed at 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a winter weather advisory for the area, and up to an inch of sleet and evening snow showers are possible.
Temperatures dropped from the upper 40s to below freezing by noon. In fact, the thermometer plunged about 10 degrees within a short time.
Rain was somewhat heavy at times in areas overnight and in the morning, and coupled with the unseasonably warm temperatures, that melted a lot of the snow from last weekend's blizzard.
Because of the precipitation, melting snow and frozen ground, there was some flooding, and residents were advised to clear snow and ice from storm drains near their homes.
Any puddles and slush will freeze overnight, and roads will be coated with ice.
Gov. Charlie Baker directed all non-emergency state employees working in executive branch agencies not to report to work Friday.
The rain made it difficult to pretreat roads for the expected icing, officials said.
The MBTA advised riders to prepare for travel delays.
Customers should visit www.mbta.com/winter to learn about any delays or impacts to service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the teens early Saturday morning and in the upper 20s later in the day, with brisk winds making it feel like the teens. Temps are forecast to dip into the upper teens after the sun goes down. Sunday should have similar highs but plunge to the upper single digits at night.