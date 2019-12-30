NORTH ATTLEBORO — The new year promises to be a busy one when it comes to economic development in North Attleboro.
Economic development director Lyle Pirnie said there are a number of projects in the works that should bring more people and more business to the town.
Perhaps the biggest will be the opening of a large housing development at 21 East St.
Pirnie said the apartments are already nearly sold out and should open in February or March.
The apartments are attracting people who don’t want to pay the exorbitant prices for housing in the Boston area, he said.
The developers anticipate the apartments will be filled largely with people willing to take the train to Boston for work, he said.
When those residents are home, they will also be looking for stores and restaurants in the nearby business district.
“When it opens it will bring 250 more people within two blocks of downtown,” he said.
On the downside, Pirnie said the East Street Ale House has closed, but he expects a new pub to open in the same location soon.
Meanwhile, downtown will be getting a makeover thanks to a $2 million grant from the state.
Pirnie said the grant will buy new lights and crosswalks, while raising sidewalks to make stores and restaurants more handicapped accessible.
Outside of the downtown area, the town is working on environmental cleanup projects that could open more space for development.
One location that is close to ready is the former Courtois Sand and Gravel lot on Mendon Street, he said.
Because the property was foreclosed on by the town, it will be auctioned off in the new year.
Other cleanup projects are in the works, but cannot be announced yet because funding isn’t finalized yet, he said.
Pirnie said he will also be working with the managers of Emerald Square Mall to make it more of a mixed-use building.
Another change underway in North Attleboro is the hiring of its first town manager. Town council members have already said they want the town manager to lead the way on economic development and expanding the town’s tax base.
Interviews for the job will take place in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.