ATTLEBORO — A bicycle valued at about $5,000 was swiped from a local bicycle dealer last week.
Richard Demers of Union Cycle, 75 Pleasant St., told police Thursday he allowed a male to take the bike for a test ride but he never returned.
The bike was a carbon fiber racing bike, manufactured by Pinarello and valued at $5,000. It was later learned the male left a fraudulent identification and credit card at the store.
“This is unbelievable. A horrible thing to do to a local shop keeper,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
