Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.
It signals the start of the make-or-break time of year for a lot of retailers, leaving one question in mind:
Will they make a profit and finish in the black, or lose money and finish in the red?
Sometimes stores run specials, slashing prices on select items, which prompt shoppers to camp out overnight to be the first in line when the doors open. That way they can be sure to get the perfect gift for a son or daughter, husband or wife, girlfriend or boyfriend — or maybe even themselves.
And sometimes the stores open on those Fridays at some ungodly hour like midnight or 5 a.m. There have been times when crowds forget the peace, joy and goodwill the season is meant to bring as they try to jam through the doors of stores all at once in a mad dash for whatever it is they are seeking in the material world. And because of that, sometimes Black Friday becomes a dark day if rushing mobs trample people to death or altercations in parking lots result in deadly fights.
All told, there have been 14 deaths and 117 injuries on Black Friday from 2006 through 2020, according to statistics kept by blackfridaydeathcount.com, a website that aggregates news stories of such reports.
But this year is different. The pandemic has revealed discord in supply chains. All sorts of products are in short supply and retail experts are unanimous in one opinion: If there’s something special that’s wanted, buy it now — if you can find it.
So this shortage of goods leads to more questions. Will it lead to worse fights over fewer products? Will early shopping calm the season by elongating it or will it bring clashes on earlier?
Only time will tell, but unfortunately the holiday season brings stress and a lot of it, and the supply chain breakdown will likely add to it.
****
Retail experts and retailers themselves say this will be a shopping season like no other.
Professor Nada Sanders is the Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University in Boston.
Her outlook sums up the coming season.
“My bottom line is that it will be a disappointing holiday season,” she told The Sun Chronicle in emailed comments.
Gift giving will be impacted and many of those hoping for certain items may well have to delay their gratification. And to add to the potential disappointment, when those goods become available, they will cost more.
It will be easy to overspend so caution is the watchword, Sanders said.
“I suggest giving cash and gift cards, as we will continue to see a shortage of goods,” she said. “I also anticipate a longer inflationary period and suggest consumers monitor their spending.”
And why is this happening?
Sanders says it’s due to multiple factors.
“(The) early part of pandemic shutdowns (especially China) created a problem with supply of goods — so the pipeline of goods was sparse. Then consumer demand slowed down as with global shutdowns people were not buying,” she said. “When we opened up, consumer demand became huge (as expected) but supply never caught up. Certain countries are still closed (e.g. Vietnam) impacting companies like Nike, Lululemon, Restoration Hardware, etc.”
The problem won’t be solved any time soon.
“Consumer demand is still growing, but supply is not catching up. On top of it we have material shortages (chips, aluminum) and now labor issues that hinder ability to move product,” Sanders said. “This will take a very long time to resolve. There will not be enough supply at stores. Expect shortages and higher prices.”
That’s not good for retailers or consumers — or children who may be disappointed when a certain gift doesn’t appear as expected.
Sectors of the economy that depend on labor will have an especially tough time, Sanders said.
“Hospitality and retail with high customer contact will have extreme difficulty,” she said.
The concern is so deep that Bill Rennie, vice president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said they haven’t talked to their members about it because the shortages and increasing costs are across the board and very obvious to all, creating great concern.
“I would say generally that it’s not something that we’ve surveyed our members on because it’s so widespread,” he said about supply issues. “Its across all categories and up and down the line.”
He echoed Sanders about the pandemic’s impact on manufacturing and labor shortages and now a sudden surge of buying, which is making matters worse.
He said retailers will have to offer substitute goods and consumers will need to decide whether they want those.
Locally, Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, had little optimism to offer.
He pointed out another problem retailers are facing — their inability to hire help, including the usual seasonal help to service customers.
That will badly hurt the retail industry — as if they didn’t have enough problems already.
“I believe retail will suffer the most just because of lack of inventory and the inability to fill jobs,” Lank told The Sun Chronicle. “Almost everyone one of our retailers have been having trouble filling current jobs and as we know they usually hire numerous seasonal workers to help with the consumers. The retailers that I have spoken with have told me they have been offering incentives and sign-up bonuses and they are still having trouble filling open positions.”
Lank said local retailers are having a tough time building inventory.
“Retailers are already having trouble getting certain items to stock their shelves,” he said. “Anything coming from China or Vietnam, like clothing, toys and electronics. They’ve told me they are concerned they will not be able to meet consumer demand this season due to lack of inventory.”
He said smaller retailers are expected to have the most difficulty even though many ordered early in anticipation of supply chain issues.
Consumers should shop early, he said.
“Buying early will certainly help because even though inventory is low, as we get closer to the holidays there will be that much less on the shelves to choose from,” Lank said.
And some of the giant retailers are trying to get around the supply chain issues by hiring their own transporters, which leaves the smaller ones more in the lurch than before.
“I’m also told that some of the big guys like Amazon and Walmart have hired their own cargo vessels to try and circumvent the huge back-up at the ports and having these ships deliver to less busy ports so they can have merchandise for their shelves,” Lank said.
Local Target and Walmart stores and their corporate offices did not respond to requests for comment.
So in general, the holidays may be much less merry than usual.
As Elvis Presley once sang it could be a “blue, blue Christmas.”
“I’m sure there will be a lot of disappointed children because that favored toy that they want is not available,” Lank said.
“Electronics will be in short supply and clothing from places like Vietnam are still in container ships moored off the coast of the United States with no idea of when those ships will be off-loaded and the items prepped and sent to retailers.”
****
In the meantime, local retailers are being as optimistic as they can, offering substitutes if exact products aren’t available.
And ordering early has allowed some to stock their shelves in anticipation of the rush.
The Seasonal Specialty Store in Foxboro has a lot to offer during the Christmas season and, according to owner Elise Lombardi, it’s starting the season in good shape.
Lombardi said her store is doing better than most with regard to Christmas items because she got her orders in early, but navigating the supply issues hasn’t been easy.
Under normal circumstances, the store is all set to go for Christmas by now, but it’s later this year because some of the goods are just coming in now. A container was expected to arrive on Friday, Lombardi said.
And when the products are gone there’s no chance for additional orders.
“Once we’re out we’re out,” she said.
Lombardi said the reason for that is everything is manufactured overseas.
Re-ordering won’t work because the holidays will be gone by the time the products come in.
At the moment, she feels like her store will be OK, but a lot won’t.
“It’s absolutely going to be a problem for everyone else,” Lombardi said. “We have supply chain issues across the board in all categories.”
One of her main products is outdoor patio furniture.
Shipments of those products have been coming in as much as 24 weeks behind schedule.
“We’re in good shape, but in general everything is a mess and it’s just getting worse,” Lombardi said.
Freight costs are skyrocketing, which is leading to higher prices on the shelves, she said.
Usually the cost per container is $4,500 to $5,000, but that price has tripled and in some cases quintupled and she’s now paying as much as $16,000 to $25,000 per container.
“The higher freight costs are nuts and everything is coming in late,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll see $4,500 again.”
And over in Plainville at An Unlikely Story, a bookstore, cafe and gift shop, the situation is not much different.
General manager Deb Sundin said her store is also being affected.
She said publishers are delaying the publication of books, which has affected events at the shop, including book signings, that bring in customers.
“We’ve had to postpone some author events and we do expect to see more delays as the season progresses,” Sundin said. “We’ll have books on the shelves, but we might not have the exact book someone wants.”
She and her staff will be able to recommend substitutions and they have a good supply of gift cards for future use, Sundin said.
The store’s gift shop is well stocked for the moment with a large variety of items which include hats, scarves, socks, home décor items, games puzzles and holiday specific gifts, she said.
But the key is to shop early.
“October is the new December,” she said.
Sundin praised the community for its support and that’s what will be needed for every store along with patience.
“We’d like to thank all our customers,” she said. “We get a lot of support from the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.