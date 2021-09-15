ATTLEBORO — The bribery and extortion trial of a city resident who headed the Native American tribe that has been pushing for a casino in Taunton for years has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
Cedric Cromwell, former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council, was scheduled to go to trial last week in U.S. District Court in Boston but it has been delayed, possibly to January, officials said.
Cromwell was charged in March with four counts of filing a false tax return. He was charged last November with bribery and extortion related to the casino plans.
The trial is slated to include architect David DeQuattro, owner of a Providence architectural firm hired to work on tribal projects.
Cromwell and DeQuattro were indicted by a federal grand jury in November on two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent of an Indian tribal government, and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.
Cromwell was also indicted on four counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.
DeQuattro’s company, Robinson, Green Beretta Corp., was contracted for the casino project, and the indictment alleges Cromwell in his roles as tribal council chairman and on the tribe’s gaming authority made sure the architectural firm would stay as the project’s representative.
DeQuattro allegedly paid Cromwell money and benefits valued at $57,549.
The firm was paid about $4.96 million under a contract from 2014 to 2018, according to the indictment.
(0) comments
