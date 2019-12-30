Upon arrival into Logan International Airport in East Boston, a commercial flight captain glimpsed a blue and white drone “directly under the nose of their aircraft.” The plane was flying at approximately 3,000 feet starting to descend, and the drone was about 300 feet lower in altitude, according to an anonymous report filed by the captain to NASA’s Aviation Safety Report System.
“Nothing we could have done ... Ban all drone use within 50 miles of any airport. Arrest and jail anyone caught violating this rule,” the captain said in the report, including calling the drone operator “an idiot”.
The report matched the incident of a Delta Airlines flight that encountered a drone while approaching Logan, which was first reported by The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2018. Massachusetts State Police said the drone had been spotted over the ocean, which seemed it was being flown over a boat.
In the past five years, the FAA has received nearly 200 drone sighting reports at Massachusetts airports and more than 8,600 reports nationwide.
The number of incursions reported in Massachusetts has jumped every year, from 33 incidents in 2015 to 53 incidents in 2018. As of June 2019, 20 incursions had already been spotted.
In October, two incidents happened at Logan in less than a week, reported by an outbound Boutique Airlines flight shortly after becoming airborne and a JetBlue Embraer E190 while approaching.
Massport is conducting an advertising campaign, including social media postings and print media advertisements. The agency said in a statement that they had installed “No Drone Zone” signs in several parks and other properties around Logan since 2016.
“Drones must be safely integrated into the airspace and pose a significant concern when operators do not follow the rules,” said Massport Chief Security Officer Hank Shaw.
Nevertheless, the drone industry continues thriving. The growth and advancement of drone technologies had brought significant benefits for commercial or business purposes and recreational use.
As of Dec. 10, the FAA had more than 1.5 million drones registered nationwide, with around 420,000 described as commercial drones and nearly 1.1 million were recreational drones.
Photographers are a major user of the technology, in both categories.
The Boston Drone Film Festival, a two-day event held in November, had more than 40 nominees from drone cinematographers and drone photographers from around the world.
The festival not only featured drone film screenings, workshops and panels but also offered awards in 13 categories.
Tyler Chauncey of Attleboro, whose five-minute film “Diesel” was the winner of “People’s Choice Award,” received his license as a certificated remote pilot in May 2017. The license allows someone to operate the drone for commercial purposes by following the Part 107 guidelines, which lists the regulations of drone operation in the U.S.
“(The license) separates rules for hobbyist drone pilots and licensed drone pilots,” Chauncey said of the difference of authorized airspace.
For instance, recreational pilots can only fly at or below 400 feet in uncontrolled airspace and can apply for authorization for operations under 400 feet in controlled airspace around airports, while certificated pilots are allowed to fly above the designated altitude in controlled airspace with an application in advance, according to FAA.
“A lot of hobbyists don’t know the rules because (the rules) are really complicated. So they end up getting themselves into lot trouble,” Chauncey said.
He also said the lack of enforcement made “a lot of people kind of just do whatever they want.”
Besides the entertainment and recreation industry, drones often provide businesses with simpler and more efficient ways to carry out their works.
MIT presented a project last year at the International Symposium on Experimental Robotics, involving an autonomous drone fleet system that could help find lost hikers wandering through the large forests of the United States, according to MIT News.
The energy company Eversource also uses drones to inspect electric lines throughout their entire service territory of Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. Drones had the ability to get much closer to transmission lines and deliver better, higher-quality pictures than helicopter inspections, said Reid Lamberty, the company’s media relation manager in Massachusetts.
“When we fly the drones, we never let them go beyond our visual line of sight, and we follow all FAA guidelines as to maximum elevation,” Lamberty said. The use of drones is limited to inspections of the company’s equipment by certified operators only.
The company also believe the use of drones is environmentally friendly, reducing the use of fossil fuels and the need for vehicle access to inspect equipment in environmentally sensitive areas.
“Drone technology offers a safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to perform required inspections of electrical lines, structures and equipment,” said Craig Hallstrom, Eversource’s president of regional electric operations. The company first started using drones for inspections in 2013 and as of 2018 all of their routine transmission line inspections were done by drones.
The Blue Ribbon Task Force on UAS Mitigation at Airports in October released its report on the issue of incursions by unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems at airports and how best to mitigate this threat.
The Task Force, jointly commissioned by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International and Airports Council International-North America, recommended the U.S. Congress and the Canadian government give more funds to the Federal Aviation Administration and Transport Canada respectively. The report also recommended lawmakers extend authority to engage in drone interdiction.
Tom McMahon, senior vice president of advocacy and government relations at AUVSI, emphasized the importance of enacting remote identification, which he believed would provide a way for law enforcement to identify and track drone owners and operators flying in the airspace.
Remote ID enabled law enforcement to better identify careless, reckless and unlawful behaviors — such as flying too close to airports without authorization — and to punish operators who misuse the technology and deter others from doing so, he said.
“More and more people have access to drone technology than ever before, and many do not realize that just because you can easily acquire a drone, doesn’t mean you can fly it anywhere or for any purpose,” McMahon said. “They must be mindful that they’re sharing the airspace with other drones and manned aircraft.”
