NORTON -- Norton High School has named Sandra Fairbairn valedictorian and Julia Hinckley salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Fairbairn has balanced an exemplary academic record with her love for softball. She maintained high honors throughout high school, has been recognized for her academic achievements and is a member of five honor societies, holding a leadership position in one of them.
For her skills on the softball field, Fairbairn, who has played for both club and the high school teams, was recognized as a Tri-Valley League All-Star, a Sun Chronicle All-Star, and a Norton High School team and offensive MVP. She coaches younger athletes within the town and on her club team and plans to continue to do so in the future.
Fairbairn will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Like Fairbairn, Hinckley has balanced academics with extracurriculars. She’s taken seven science courses and shadowed a physician’s assistant on her own time, which solidified her interest in this as a career path. She’s a member of six honor societies, holding board positions on two of them, and has participated in DECA and the Environmental Club.
Hinckley has been involved in dance for 16 years and enjoyed teaching dance for pre-K students in addition to her part-time job.
She will be attending the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.