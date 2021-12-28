For those who celebrated Christmas, it was a time for anticipating joy.
This year, however, that wasn’t a sentiment shared by at least some members of one local church.
“Heartbroken,” is how one longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish describes her feelings on learning the parish will cease to exist as of New Year’s. To another, the news was “a slap in the face.”
Under a decree from Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese issued earlier this month, St. Vincent de Paul Parish — the roots of which go back a century — will be formally combined with St. John the Evangelist on North Main Street — “suppressed” is the official term — as of Jan. 1.
The church at 71 Linden St., will not close its doors, however, as so many other Catholic churches have done. It will regain its historic name of Holy Ghost Church and continue to serve as a chapel of St. John the Evangelist. The two churches have operated under a single administration, jointly known as the Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro, for several years.
Holy Ghost was established as a parish in 1921, serving the Portuguese-speaking community. The church on Linden Street was dedicated in 1964.
The parishes of St. Joseph and Holy Ghost merged into a single parish located at the former Holy Ghost Church on Linden Street, in 2013. The churches already shared a pastor with St. John the Evangelist in an arrangement that began earlier that year.
St. Joseph’s on South Main Street eventually became the home of the Holy Family Coptic Orthodox Church.
The combined parish, with a large number of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking members, became the Church of St. Vincent de Paul. Offering Masses in English, Spanish and Portuguese, it was only the third trilingual parish in the Fall River Diocese.
A chance for renewal
For the Rev. Craig Pregana, the current pastor, the latest merger is not an end, but a chance for renewal.
“We are building not to recreate the past but to the future. We are responding to the needs of the people who come to church,” he said. That meant keeping the larger St. John’s, which recently underwent a major renovation, but also “keeping Holy Ghost, because we need it.”
St. John’s with the larger population, according to the Diocese of Fall River, will take over the property and records of St. Vincent de Paul. The average total weekend Mass attendance (counting all three masses) at St. John the Evangelist in November 2021 was 222. The average total weekend Mass attendance for the three masses at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in November 2021 was 53 persons.
Pregana said the initiative to merge the parishes began before he took up the post of pastor of both in 2020, but he gained the approval of St. Vincent’s parish council to move forward. Part of the reason was “to make the parishes easier for one pastor to run both” and create a schedule where he can say masses — in Spanish and Portuguese — in both churches. “It’s not healthy for me to be saying 19 masses on a weekend.”
Holy Ghost will still be the site of regular weekend masses — including those celebrated in Spanish and Portuguese — as well as other rites, Pregana said. “I just celebrated two weddings there on Saturday (Dec. 18),” he said.
Little solace to parishioners
Even so, that’s little solace to some veteran parishioners.
John Viveiros, 55, an engineer, lives in Lonicut — a neighborhood of small, neatly-kept homes bounded by Thatcher and lower County Streets clustered around the church that was long the center of the Portuguese-speaking community — and has served in various volunteer capacities, including a role in the earlier merger of Holy Ghost and St. Joseph’s parishes that created St. Vincent de Paul nearly a decade ago. The suppression, he said, is “a slap in the face,” particularly to the parishioners of the former St. Joseph’s parish, who willingly gave up their church.
(A roll of honor, in French, now hangs in the vestibule of Holy Ghost Church, honoring dozens of men from St. Joseph’s — once a mostly French-Canadian parish — who served in World War II.)
He says the pastor asked him to take part in this transition. He declined. “I would not be a rubber stamp.”
Viveiros maintains there was no reason to end St. Vincent’s existence as a separate entity. It was a financially sound, vibrant faith community but had been ignored by the diocese for years. “The Portuguese Mass has between 40 and 70 worshipers every week, the Spanish Mass the same and English something similar,” he says. “It would be higher if not for Covid.”
The turmoil, he says, has not shaken his faith in God “but it has shaken my faith in the church’s hierarchy.”
He said he would attend a Christmas vigil Mass, but not at St. John the Evangelist. As for New Year’s Day, also a holy day in the Catholic faith as the Feast of the Presentation, he’s not sure yet where he’ll go.
Maria Silva, 58, was married at Holy Ghost Church. She still plans to attend Mass there but as far as volunteering – as she did for 40 years — and “going crazy, no.”
Silva, who recently retired as a caregiver at Wrentham State School, said the Portuguese sweetbread the women of the parish baked “put a new roof on the church” a few years ago, citing “all that money and sweat from us.” She said, “This is our home,” and added some of the women of the parish were “heartbroken.”
She echoed Viveiros in mourning the annual Holy Ghost Feast, a spring festival that’s been a part of city life since the 1970s, that hasn’t been held the past couple of years, originally due to the decision of a former pastor.
“People gave a part of their lives to do that feast,” Silva says.
But the fact that there wouldn’t be a Christmas vigil or midnight Mass at St. Vincent was particularly hard to bear.
She said flowers to decorate the church had already been bought.
(There were English and bilingual vigil and midnight masses at St. John’s on Christmas Eve and masses in Portuguese and Spanish at St. Vincent on Christmas Day.)
Pregana, however, says the life and works of the former St. Vincent can continue, including its members’ charitable activities and the Holy Ghost Feast, “if they want to continue.”
The joining of two “great communities,” he says, should “be an opportunity to come together and listen to one another and become the church of the future that we want to be.”
