NORTH ATTLEBORO — A church with a long history in the area is looking for a new home once again.
Faith Fellowship Methodist Church will, by the end of June, have to leave the space it’s been sharing since moving from Mansfield in 2017, Pastor David Arruda said Wednesday. First United Methodist Church, which owns the church building at 20 Hoppin Hill Ave. — well-known for its annual fall pumpkin sales — is ending their agreement.
“They have asked us to leave,” Arruda said. “We are honoring their request.”
He said he has not been given a reason for the request.
Phone and email messages left at First United Methodist were not returned on Wednesday. The Rev. Megan Stowe, district superintendent for the United Methodist Church in this area, said that the arrangement between the two congregations “was always going to be a temporary thing.”
Arruda has been named pastor of Open Table of Christ, a Methodist congregation in Providence, and will serve both churches, Stowe said. With that new assignment for Arruda, it’s expected members of Faith Fellowship will be able to worship there, she said.
If if they do not want to travel to Rhode Island, they will still be able to participate virtually, as many have already done during the pandemic, Stowe added.
She expressed surprise that Arruda appeared blindsided by the request to move, saying he’d been informed.
Arruda acknowledged the arrangement with the North Attleboro church was not supposed to be permanent, but added “the reason for the abruptness was never given.”
Faith Fellowship was not paying rent to First United but was sharing expenses, according to Arruda. First United recently announced that as of February it owns the building free and clear and is planning a mortgage burning party Friday on the church’s front lawn.
Arruda said he has “no idea” where Faith Fellowship will wind up.
“We are having some struggles finding a spot so we don’t have to shut our ministries down,” he said. “We are doing a lot of walking in faith.”
The church is on a tight budget as it looks for a location with about 2,000 square feet of space.
“What we need are lights, a bathroom and a place to park,” Arruda said, adding the church is hoping hope to stay in the Attleboro-North Attleboro-Mansfield area.
Stowe, the district superintendent, said Faith Fellowship’s projects to provide for those in need will continue.
“It’s incredibly important that they continue to do their food and clothing ministries,” she said. “They are working that out.”
Those ministries, Clothes-to-Go and Food-for-All, impact beyond the immediate area, Arruda said.
“We are doing on the high side of 4,000-plus meals a week going out of here,” he said, adding that the charity work reached 22 communities in two states. “We just sent 1,900 pounds of clothing to the Russian Evangelical Baptist Church in Westfield for distribution to Ukraine.”
The church has also sent clothes and material to Mozambique, Liberia and Cape Verde.
Now, however, at least some of those efforts are on hold.
In a statement sent out earlier this week, Arruda said: “Due to our need to relocate, we respectfully ask that beginning May 1... all donations are temporarily put on hold. Clothes-to-Go will be unable to take in donations after May 1 to prepare for our move. Clothes-to-Go and Food-for-All are looking for adequate space for our ministries.”
Faith Fellowship moved to the shared space in North Attleboro after the congregation sold its 136-year-old building on North Main Street in Mansfield in 2016. But there has been a Methodist congregation in Mansfield since 1792. Faith Fellowship was founded in 1864 and moved into the church on North Main in 1878.
By 2016, however, “we were at the place where the building was going to cost us a lot of money,” Arruda said.
It was sold to a developer to be converted into condominiums.