After a pleasant fall weekend, this week’s weather took a turn for the worse on Monday and a nor’easter is set to hit the area Tuesday and last into Wednesday.
A flood watch and high wind warning have been issued for the region by the National Weather Service in Norton.
Winds in the 40-plus mph range and 2 to 4 inches of rain, with possibly higher amounts in spots, are forecast.
Area residents are advised to prepare for possible power failures by charging their phones, clearing storm drains of leaves, and securing outside Halloween decorations and furniture.
“Monitor local forecasts and our Town webpage and social media pages for updates regarding this potential coastal storm,” North Attleboro Emergency Management said.
Fuel generators and ensure sump pumps are in working order if you have one, the officials advised.
Power could be disrupted and roads could become slippery and flood because trees still have most of their leaves.
With the strong winds and heavy rains, the work commute is expected to be a challenge, meteorologists said.
After last week’s balmy weather, temperatures this week should hit more seasonably highs of around 60 and bottom out in the 50-degree ballpark, they added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.