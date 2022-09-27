MANSFIELD — The Fall Festival at Fulton Pond returns Saturday after a two-year absence, with the U.S. Navy Band making a guest appearance.
The family-oriented event is set to kick off at noon and continue until 7 p.m. at the pond area. There is no admission charge.
This year’s headline performance will be by the Navy Band Northeast — one of 11 official U.S. Navy bands worldwide. They’ll be performing from 1 to 2 p.m.
Based out of Newport, the pops ensemble will play patriotic favorites, traditional tunes and Broadway standards.
“We just want people to attend,” said Dianne Falk, one of the event organizers, noting the Navy Band will perform on a “really big stage. It’s going to be amazing.”
Event organizers have worked to secure new attractions while bringing back favorites such as “Big Ellie,” a 200-foot high Ferris wheel.
Free activities will include animal exhibits and unicorn rides, face painting, paddleboat rides, jugglers, food trucks and booths, and children’s activities. There will also be several performances throughout the day.
The popular Beer Garden with a selection of craft beers is making a return.
Many interactive exhibits will be available, including hands-on painting sessions scheduled throughout the day. Event-goers can join one of three paint sessions and create a Fulton’s Pond “masterpiece,” with the first session starting at 1 p.m.
The activities will culminate with the lighting of fire cauldrons on the pond at around 5 p.m. along with the sounds of the Drum Nomads performing until the festival closes at 7.
The public is asked to not bring any pets due to the large number of people expected.
Sponsors are helping pay for the event and many volunteers are pitching in.
The inaugural festival was held over two days in October 2019 and showcased the rehabilitation work around Fulton Pond.
Besides last year, the event was also canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Mansfield’s Fall Arts and Crafts Show, organized by the town’s parks and recreation department, is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on South Common, 6 Park Row. Rain date is Sunday.
The show, which is free to the public, will include 50 crafters.