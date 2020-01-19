The Diocese of Fall River announced Sunday that two retired priests have been suspended from ministry due to separate allegations of sexual abuse of a minor which allegedly occurred decades ago.
The suspended priests are the Rev. James F. Buckley and the Rev. Edward J. Byington. Byington had served in a couple of parishes locally in the past, including St. John the Evangelist Parish in Attleboro and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Seekonk, according to the Diocese’s press release Sunday afternoon.
The separate, unrelated claims of abuse were referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities and remain under investigation by the Diocese, according to the statement.
Both priests have denied the allegations. The suspension from ministry is required by Diocesan policies. The Diocese is committed to resolving both cases in a fair and expeditious manner, spokesman John Kearns stated.
The two priests are retired and are not assigned to a parish. However, both have assisted with the celebration of Masses in various parishes since their retirements. The Diocese was informed that Father Byington has also taught German classes at St. Joseph’s School in West Warwick, R.I., and has, in turn, notified the Diocese of Providence about his suspension.
Buckley, who was ordained in 1959, has had assignments at: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Fall River; Sacred Heart Parish, Fall River; Immaculate Conception Parish, North Easton; St. Joan of Arc Parish, Orleans; St. Augustine Parish, Vineyard Haven; St. Margaret Parish, Buzzards Bay, and Holy Redeemer Parish, Chatham, until his 2001 retirement, according to the statement.
Byington, ordained in 1970, had previous assignments at: St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; Sacred Heart Parish, Fall River; Sacred Heart Parish, Taunton; St. Patrick Parish, Fall River; St. Paul Parish, Taunton; St. George Parish, Westport; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk; Sacred Heart Parish, Fall River; St. Francis of Xavier Parish, Hyannis; St. Thomas More Parish, Somerset. He retired in 2006, according to the Diocese.
“Nothing is more important than the welfare of all members of our diocesan community, especially anyone who has been harmed or impacted by abuse in any way,” Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha said. “The Diocese of Fall River remains committed to resolving these matters in as fair and as transparent a process as possible and to ensuring the safety of all youth and vulnerable adults.”
As part of ongoing efforts to improve its Office of Safe Environment, the Diocese recently hired Carolyn Shipp, a licensed social worker, to focus on pastoral outreach to victims/survivors. “As a social worker, I am here to listen to anyone with concerns and to connect survivors to the resources they need,” she said.
Anyone with information that they wish to raise regarding the conduct of any past or present member of the Diocese, is encouraged to contact Shipp at 508-985-6508 or cshipp@dioc-fr.org.
