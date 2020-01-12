A 23-year-old New Bedford man is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man in the parking lot of a Fall River public housing complex Saturday morning.
Nathan Silva was arrested without incident at the Motel 6 in Seekonk Saturday night and will be held in jail until his arraignment in Fall River District Court Monday morning, according to a statement released Sunday by the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
A second defendant, Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, was also arrested Saturday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. She will also be arraigned Monday morning in Fall River District Court, according to the statement.
Because neither defendant has been arraigned yet, no further information on the facts of the case can be disseminated publicly at this time, the district attorney's office stated.
Fall River Police, state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, and homicide unit prosecutors are actively investigating the murder which occurred around 7:23 a.m. Saturday, in the parking lot of a housing complex at 2000 Bay Road.
Upon arrival, first responders located the male victim in the parking lot, rendered aid, and rushed him to St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River.
The victim, who has been identified as Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River, was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he died later in the day, police said.
