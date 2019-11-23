State Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Fall River, has endorsed Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman in her bid for the state’s 4th Congressional District seat, which represents much of The Sun Chronicle area.
Grossman is in a six-way Democrat primary fight for the job currently held by Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who’s taking on Ed Markey in a Democrat primary for Markey’s U.S. Senate seat.
Grossman is battling Jake Auchincloss, a fellow city councilor in Newton, as well as David Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and Jesse Mermell, all of Brookline, for the 4th District seat.
The primary election is Sept. 15 of next year and the general election is Nov. 3.
