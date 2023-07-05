Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

ATTLEBORO — A Fall River woman was arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield that injured two people.

Damaris E. Perez-Alcina, 37, was ordered held on $300 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.

