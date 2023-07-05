ATTLEBORO — A Fall River woman was arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield that injured two people.
Damaris E. Perez-Alcina, 37, was ordered held on $300 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.
She was arrested by state police about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the North Attleboro rest area where she was found outside her SUV, according to state police and a prosecutor.
Perez-Alcina is accused of crashing into the rear of a car on I-95 South in Mansfield, pushing the vehicle into the median, and continuing south on the highway, state police said.
Two people were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries, according to a state police. Perez-Alcina was not reported injured.
A prosecutor requested that Perez-Alcina be held without bail because she is free on a drunken driving case in 2021 stemming from an arrest in New Bedford.
However, Judge Michele Armour rejected the recommendation and agreed to set bail for Perez-Alcina, a mother of an 8-year-old child who lives with her boyfriend in Fall River.
As a condition of pretrial release if she posts bail, Perez-Alcina is prohibited from driving and must submit to alcohol testing.
In addition to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, Perez-Alcina faces a charge of unlawful possession of a stun gun.
Her case was continued for a pretrial conference later this month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.