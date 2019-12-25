The calendar has turned another season, with winter officially arriving last Saturday.
The winter solstice marked the darkest day of the year, when daytime is the shortest. But from now on each day will see more and more sunlight as spring approaches.
The new season closed out an autumn that was warmer than normal in its first half and the colder than usual in its second.
December so far has seen many days with low temperatures in the teens and 20s, and highs for the most part remaining in the 30s, Attleboro Water Department records show. Average daily lows and highs for the month are 25 and 40 degrees.
As for precipitation, most days this month have had some, with snowfall on many of those days, totaling 10 1/2 inches. That already surpassed the usual 8 inches for December. Two days saw over an inch of rain.
Snow, however, arrived later this year than last, when a first snowfall of 6 1/2 inches came in mid-November, city water department records show.
November was colder and dryer than normal and a sharp turnaround from a rather mild but near-record wet October.
The lowest temp was 16 in the middle of November, and just 13 other years in 82 years of record keeping had lower such temps. There was also a record low for the date of 18 degrees Nov. 13 that broke by 2 degrees a record that had stood since 1941.
The colder than normal November led to predictions by regional meteorologists of a cold December and winter, and those predictions appear to be proving true.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, however, forecasts temperatures above normal and normal precipitation for the Northeast.
And the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts above average temps and below-normal snowfall for the Atlantic Corridor, which runs from Virginia to Boston and points north.
Rainfall in November totaled about 3 inches, but the month usually receives about 4 1/2 inches.
That is a vivid contrast to October when 5.33 inches of rain fell over a record-tying 18 days, including one day with over 2 inches.
When the sun was shining, naturally, lawnmowers were buzzing in neighborhoods.
And the weather certainly made for a goulish Halloween as rain and heavy winds pounded the region, knocking down countless tree limbs and trees and causing power failures, blocking roads and knocking out traffic signals. High wind gusts in the 50 mph-plus range were reported in the area.
The lowest high temp was 53, and only five other Octobers had higher such temperatures.
September experienced unseasonably warm weather -- something the beginning of October also had that made it feel like summer forgot to end.
The highest temp in September was 86 the first day of fall -- a day the thermometer never dipped below 65 and one of three straight days in the mid-80s.
Unlike October, September was well below average for precipitation -- over an inch lower, with only six days getting rain.
