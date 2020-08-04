MANSFIELD -- The Fallen Heroes Memorial, an American flag made of about 7,000 dogs tags of those who have died in the global War on Terror, is coming to town at the end of the month.
The memorial, made by the Veterans and Athletes United, will be displayed at the new police and fire department complex on East Street from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30.
The public is invited to an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. The event is free on charge. Protective masks and safe spacing will be required at all times.
The Veterans and Athletes United, a non-profit veterans' group, is partnering with the Mansfield Field of Honor committee to bring the flag to town to raise awareness to the sacrifice of these honorable service members and Gold Star families.
Jeri Rumsis, the Mansfield Field of Honor chairperson, said it is all too easy to forget that there are service members fighting in the global War on Terror in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
“We go on every day and don’t even think about it and they are the ones getting shot at,” Rumsis said.
The Mansfield Field of Honor committee raises money for local veterans and civic causes and installs the Field of Honor American flags every Memorial Day at South Common.
The Fallen Heroes Memorial is a 28-foot wide, 6-foot tall American flag designed out of nearly 7,000 dog tags with all the names of those who have fallen in the global War on Terror. Fifty gold stars are placed on the flag to honor and recognize Gold Star families from all 50 states. It is built and funded by veterans.
The memorial is similar to the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial. People are encouraged to come to read the names of the heroes on the dog tags that make up the flag, Rumsis said.
The memorial flag symbolizes the shape of the flag when draped on a fallen service member’s casket. Displayed in front of the flag is a battle field cross sculpted from mahogany wood by artist Alicia Dietz, an Army veteran and Black Hawk helicopter pilot.
The dog tags that make up the flag are in alphabetical order for those who died from Sept. 11, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2019. Afterwards, they are in chronological order of the date the service member was killed in action. There are blank tags at the end of the flag for names that, sadly, will be added as the global War on Terror continues, according to Veterans and Athletes United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.