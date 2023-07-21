NORTH ATTLEBORO — Falls Pond is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria counts, town officials said Friday.
Like other communities, the town routinely tests waterways for bacteria, especially those used for swimming. Falls Pond features the popular Barbara Road Beach, which is now closed.
Dozens of water bodies and beaches in New England have closed recently because heavy rains have caused road and surface runoff, increasing pollution.
The town’s conservation commission oversees Falls Pond.
“The pond is tested by the board of health and they make the determination on closures,” Conservation Administrator Shannon Palmer said.
The beach at Falls Pond is restricted to town residents. Along with swimming, it’s a popular fishing and boating spot.
There is also a lifeguard-staffed beach at Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro which is also overseen by the conservation commission.