NORTH ATTLEBORO — Falls Pond reopened for swimming Wednesday as the first heat wave of summer was expected to arrive.
The pond, which includes the popular Barbara Road Beach, had been closed for swimming since Friday due to high bacterial counts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Falls Pond reopened for swimming Wednesday as the first heat wave of summer was expected to arrive.
The pond, which includes the popular Barbara Road Beach, had been closed for swimming since Friday due to high bacterial counts.
Town officials announced the reopening, adding lifeguards have also returned. “Bacterial count came back within normal range,” the town said.
North Attleboro, like other communities, routinely tests waterways for bacteria, especially those used for swimming.
Water bodies and beaches in New England have been forced to close recently after heavy rains dumped excess road and surface runoff into them, increasing pollution.
The town conservation commission oversees Falls Pond but the board of health handles the water testing. “They make the determination on closures,” Conservation Administrator Shannon Palmer said.
The parks and recreation department has two lifeguards on duty when the beach, which is restricted to town residents, is open.
The pond is also a popular fishing and boating spot, and those activities were still allowed despite the swim ban.
“The risk comes from ingestion of water that has high bacterial counts which is less likely when boating or fishing,” Health Director AnneMarie Fleming said.
Falls Pond was closed last summer for a week.
North Attleboro also has a lifeguard-staffed beach at Whiting’s Pond, which is also overseen by the conservation commission.
“The board of health tests the waters at the beaches (Falls and Whitings) throughout the beach season,” Fleming said. “We generally start the week before the beaches open and throughout the season.”
The town doesn’t do the water testing itself.
“The health department contracts a service that tests the water and advises depending on test results,” Assistant Town Manager Antonio Morabito said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.