NORTH ATTLEBORO — Resident John Donohue just can’t stay away from local government.
Donohue, who has served the town in various capacities for more than 30 years, is the town’s newest member of the board of public works.
Donohue was appointed to the five-member board by a joint appointment of public works board members and town councilors this week.
He fills the seat left vacant by Dan Donovan, who was elected to a full two-year term on the council this past spring.
Donohue had served on the board of health for 15 years, several other committees and was a longtime Representative Town Meeting voter.
“He’s been a staple in town,” said Michael Thomson, chairperson of the board of public works. “I think he will serve us well.”
Donohue was the only resident who expressed interest in filling the vacancy.
“I want to get involved again,” Donohue said. “It seemed no one was stepping forward. I look forward to working with these gentlemen.”
Councilor Mark Gould said, “I think he’ll make a very good public works member.”
Donohue will fill the seat until March 31, 2024, but can run for a full term in the annual town election.
Filling out the board are vice chair Donald Cerrone, Anthony Rinaldi and Eric Robins.
The board of public works oversees the department of public works, which handles everything from water and sewer service to roadwork and trash.
Board members played a key role implementing the new trash program.
