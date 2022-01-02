ATTLEBORO — The remaining hours of LaSalette Shrine’s 68th annual Season of Light were not only glowing, but buzzing happily with hundreds of patrons seeking to capture the moment before the lights were turned off at 9 p.m.
This year’s theme, “Love Is Born,” represented “the long love story” between God and man, which was completed by the birth of Jesus Christ.
According to the Shrine’s Festival of Lights flier, the Rev. Flavio Gillio, who is the shrine director, said that despite all the challenges of the past two years, the 2021 Christmas festival “reminds us that God still springs forth hope in the form of his son, Jesus Christ.”
Even in the second year of the pandemic, and Gov. Charlie Baker’s mask mandate ordinance that went into effect Dec. 21, which required vaccinated and non-vaccinated patrons to wear a mask indoors, the Shrine was still able to celebrate, and celebrate well.
“Overall, this season has been very good,” said Brother Ron Taylor. “We’ve been very blessed by the good Lord...the people have been very, very generous this year.”
Gillio also noted the “excellent response” of the people in their patronage.
“The magic of the lights, and the hope of the lights, maybe for a time can put aside our divisions — culturally, politically and ideologically,” Gillio said.
While Taylor said the Shrine only lost “a couple of nights” due to inclement weather, but even on Sunday, with rain during the day and damp conditions that evening, patrons were flocking to every corner of the Shrine’s grounds.
The late afternoon Mass saw little elbow room in the pews, and parishioners were still waiting for their turn in the confessional booth well past 4 p.m.
Almost as soon as the thousands of Christmas lights were switched on a few minutes before 5 p.m., a steady line of cars had already begun circling the packed parking lot as Attleboro police officers directed traffic in and out of the Shrine’s Park Street entrance and within the parking lot itself.
As the evening progressed, patrons filled the cafeteria, gift shop and Nativity Room, which Brother David Eubank monitored on weekends.
Eubank described traffic conditions on Friday nights alone as “helter-skelter.”
Nonetheless, Eubank and Taylor said that patrons and parishioners had been “very, very generous” with donations, from the wishing well at the Welcome Center entrance to the Nativity Room.
For those who made their annual pilgrimage, or for patrons who had just made their first trip to the Shrine that very night, a sense of awe and peace was all around.
“Is that cool or what?” Kara Batastini remarked to her 8-year-old son Lucien as they saw the grounds of the Shrine suddenly become awash in light.
Batastini, who lives in Harmony, R.I., already had some hot chocolate and fried dough from one of the outdoor food vendors. She had wanted to visit the Shrine the previous year but had not been able to.
“It’s really nice,” she said.
Alison Lake of Fitchburg came with her friends Tracey and Michael Kraskouskas of Marlborough, N.H. The group took turns taking pictures of each other with the life-size cardboard figure of Pope Francis.
“It’s a place to see the lights and get into the spirit, whether you come before the holiday or after the holiday,” Lake said.
Another family, who made the drive from Hartford, Conn., enjoyed time together in the cafeteria while also enjoying the expansive menu.
“This is a wonderful place to come,” one family member said. “We highly recommend it for other families.”
