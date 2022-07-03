A happy, relaxed, yet festive atmosphere at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreational Complex during the annual Kidz 4th Fun celebration on Sunday seemed to herald the official start of summer for dozens of families in the community.
Barely 10 minutes after the event’s start time of 9 a.m., the complex’s parking lot was already half-full as eager children sprinted across the field to the designated area with their parents close behind them. Well before the Emmett Larkin Memorial Bike Parade began at approximately 10:15, more than three dozen festively decorated bicycles were lined up and ready; by the time the parade kicked off, the number had jumped to 140.
Whether the children were participating in the three-legged race, potato sack race, a lively game of Simon Says by DJ Nate Adams with their parents, or playing in the bubble machine near the DJ booth, their palpable enjoyment was, in turn, recreation Director Dennis Walsh’s enjoyment, too.
“It’s awesome,” Walsh, who organized the event, said. “It reminds me of my childhood. Now, a lot of families have made it an annual tradition.”
For Joshua Rapoza, of Attleboro, the event was not only an annual joy for his two daughters, 8-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Stella, it was also a once-a-year food staple.
“I honestly call this my annual hot dog and watermelon breakfast,” Rapoza said.
Rapoza, who visits the park frequently with his family, praised the family-friendly event.
“It brings the community together,” he said. “It’s a fun, positive experience.”
All ages of children — from babies in diapers to toddlers and middle-schoolers — found many aspects of the event to enjoy. While 10-year-old Cassidy Woicik, of Attleboro, enjoyed the three-legged race and hanging out with friends, the best part of day for her younger sister, 7-year-old Grace, was the bike parade.
Likewise, 12-year-old Sarah Beardsworth, of Attleboro, happily joined in the bike parade with her younger sister, 8-year-old Hannah, who rode her bicycle, while Sarah took part in the procession with the family dog, Luna, who wore a red balloon with white stars attached to her collar.
“We like the bike parade, meeting all the people, and decorating the bike for the parade,” Sarah said.
Even while the morning skies were mostly overcast, that was just fine with Walsh and his volunteers. In 2021, inclement weather quite literally put a damper on Kidz 4th Fun, bumping the event from Saturday, July 3 to Sunday the 4th, then finally to Monday, July 5.
Dee Larkin, a member of the recreational commission, observed that Sunday’s event had “one of the better crowds” in terms of attendance.
Walsh added: “It’s a great crowd, great fun, great volunteers.”