ATTLEBORO -- At least seven people in a multi-generational household were left homeless when a fire ripped through their home Saturday afternoon.
As firefighters poured tens of thousands of gallons of water on stubborn flames at the home at 19 Tanya Drive about 3 p.m. Saturday, a lone man, dressed only in the clothes on his back, and wearing a Covid mask stood in the middle of the street, shaking and crying.
When asked if the man was alright, he could only respond that his house was on fire and that everyone had gotten out safely. Tanya Drive is located off of Read Street.
Firefighters atop an aerial ladder cut a large square into the roof to vent thick black smoke out of the house
Engine 2, based in the South Attleboro fire station, sounded a working Code Red which send more equipment and firefighters to the scene.
As crews from the ladder truck were working to cut the hole into the roof to vent the smoke, other firefighters were training hoses on the rear of the house where the fire is believed to have started.
As flames began to burst through the roof, fire crews that were working inside the house were ordered out of the structure for their own safety.
At least three large hose lines were trained on the fire as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that broke through the roof line of the two-and-half story, wood-framed house, collapsing about a third of the roof.
About 40 minutes later, the man, now covered up with a blanket provided from an ambulance, was able to explain that he had just returned home when a family member spotted something bright.
The man, who didn’t give his name because fire investigators led him away for an interview, was able to say that there were multiple people in the house and that everyone made it out safely.
Deputy Fire Chief David Charest said there were multiple calls, at least one from a neighbor and another from a family member who ran to a neighbor’s home.
He said the house appears to be a complete loss. Charest said there was also a structural collapse of the roof.
He also said that fire investigators are looking for the cause of the fire, possibly starting in the rear of the property in the three-season room.
When asked how a fire could get such a head start, Charest said he didn’t believe there were any smoke detectors in the three-season room.
While seven people are listed as displaced, a total of eight people live in the house. One person is away at college, he said.
He said the American Red Cross was at the scene offering aid to the family.
North Attleboro firefighters provided assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. Norton and Seekonk also provided station coverage, he said.
Dawn Bender of 437 Read Street said her two teenage children saw the smoke and flames from the deck of their house and called 9-1-1.
The Bender family also came out with blankets and shoes and whatever else they could provide for those that were displaced by the fire.
A next door neighbor took those from the fire ravaged house indoors to protect everyone from the cold while the firefighting efforts were underway.
