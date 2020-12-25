ATTLEBORO — Christmas turned tragic for a local family when the father received serious burns trying to extinguish a fire in an artificial Christmas tree on Cote Street, according to firefighers.
Meanwhile, a separate fire on Fern Street was prevented from spreading from a kitchen by the quick-thinking actions of a retired firefighter who lives nearby.
Cote Street fire
Fire crews responded to 9 Cote St. around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire and an injured person.
A man who lives in the house was immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with second- and third-degree burns on 30 percent of his body, according to Deputy Fire Chief Erik Guillette.
Fire officials believe he suffered the burns while trying to put out a fire in an artificial Christmas tree.
The fire, according to Guillette was roaring, when firefighters arrived on the scene to the single family, one-story house, near the city’s water tank on Ides Hill.
The remains of the Christmas tree, a blackened piece of plastic lay outside the house.
Fire crews said they did break some doors and windows to extinguish the fire.
Guillette said he believed young children lived in the home, but by the time fire crews arrived at the scene, they were already out of the house and in the home of a neighbor.
He said the family would be displaced for a number of days until the house is cleaned up, water is removed and the windows are replaced. He said damage was estimated at $25,000.
He also said the Red Cross was assisting the family.
Fire investigators were called to the scene to see if they could determine a cause for the fire. Guillette said they wanted to know if it was something on the Christmas tree or something around it that caused the fire.
Fern Street kitchen fire
A retired city firefighter entered a smoke-filled home on Christmas Day and helped extinguish a kitchen fire that started in an oven.
The excitement started when a barefoot neighbor knocked on the door of Jillian Robillard of Fern Street in Attleboro late Christmas morning.
The teen asked for either baking soda or a fire extinguisher because a fire inside the family’s oven had spread into the kitchen.
Robillard’s father, Jesse Aguiar, 65, a retired city firefighter, quickly retrieved a fire extinguisher that he had stored in his family’s basement and ran into his neighbor’s home at 20 Fern St.
The flames had begun to spread from the oven to the kitchen cabinets and Aguiar, who retired as a firefighter 10-years ago used the extinguisher in short bursts to keep the flames at bay until the fire department arrived, his daughter said.
“It was really cool to see him in action”, Robillard said. “It was a real Christmas miracle. He kept the house from burning down.”
When Attleboro firefighters arrived on the scene they immediately called a “code red,” the designation for a working fire, and the firefighter quickly knocked the flames down.
The homeowner, according to Robillard and scanner reports, suffered from minor smoke inhalation and was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Deputy Chief Erik Guillette said the kitchen had heavy smoke, and that the oven was ruined by the flames.
He estimated the damage to be $5,000. He said when crews first pulled up they thought they had a major house fire, but that it was kept at bay.
Robillard said her neighbors were cooking a Christmas roast on a stone pan, and they believe the pan cracked, sending juices onto the heating element, igniting it.
The neighbor tried to contain the fire by opening the oven and putting water on it, but that only spread the flames, until Aguiar arrived with the fire extinguisher.
During his ten-years of retirement, Aguiar has worked as a professional painter, a carpenter and a general handyman, his daughter said. But during the past two-years he has been fighting cancer and his currently in remission.
