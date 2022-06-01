ATTLEBORO -- The Family Festival is returning to the grounds of LaSalette Shrine starting Thursday.
The festival, which features food, games and rides, runs through Sunday in the shrine's second parking lot at 947 Park St.
It opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no entrance fee.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette and LaSalette Retreat and Conference Center are hosting the 12th festival. It raises money for LaSalette.
Food will include chicken sandwiches, linguica, pulled pork, root beer floats, hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, snow cones and chowder.
There will also be a strawberry patch, a poulet booth, and the LaSalette booth.
For years the festival was held Memorial Day weekend.