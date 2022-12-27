WRENTHAM
The health and happiness of John “Sal” Gulino can be traced back to his passion for football.
Gulino’s love for the game is why he first got involved with officiating in 1996 after coaching at the Pop Warner level. It’s why he spent the past 25 years working his way up the ranks while officiating Pop Warner and Hockomock League high schools as well as colleges. And most recently, it’s why Gulino requested to skip a chemotherapy treatment at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. After all, it meant a lot to Gulino to officiate a MIAA Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, and he wanted to be at his best under the bright lights.
“When people ask me, and I get asked this question all the time, ‘Why do you think you’re doing so well?’” Gulino said. “My answer is simple: family, friends and football.”
Gulino, 70, of Wrentham, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February 2019. He was informed he had a mass on his pancreas and it had metastasized to his liver. At the time, Gulino was told he had three to six months to live.
He has since had 76 chemo treatments, but Gulino stresses that he continues to be one of the lucky ones. He doesn’t want sympathy because he knows others have not had as successful a treatment plan or recovery as he has.
“I’m not just existing, I’m living,” Gulino said.
An Attleboro native who graduated from Attleboro High in 1970, Gulino works full-time at Meditech in Foxboro, golfs twice per week during the summer and officiated football as recently as three weeks ago. It marked his fifth MIAA Super Bowl and the final time Gulino would step on the gridiron.
“Except for my family, of course, those are the passions of my life, and I’m blessed,” Gulino said, attributing his retirement to his age and stamina rather than any health-related concern.
Gulino recalls his extensive career on the football field fondly. He played for the late Jim Cassidy and the Attleboro Bombardiers while in high school, even earning Attleboro Sun recognition during his senior year.
Then Gulino attended Providence College where he played for Harold “Chet” Hanewich and the Friars club team. He even served as a member of the New England Patriots chain crew for seven years before his diagnosis.
It was his deep ties to the sport that made Gulino continue to officiate even after he learned he had cancer.
“There are a lot of things that go through your mind when you have a diagnosis like this,” he said. “And one that I stuck with was I’m not going to let this thing get me. I’m going to live my life as I’m accustomed to for as long as I can.”
Gulino said his doctors and family supported his decision. “My family knew the passion I had for it,” Gulino said, “and psychologically, it kept my mind focused on something different than the beast inside of me.”
Gulino now serves as both an advocate and a counselor at Dana Farber, helping those who have been given their own diagnoses. Sticking with officiating for four seasons while battling cancer was his way of practicing what he preaches.
“You need to concentrate on something different than what you’re going through because it can consume you and then it can begin a spiral,” Gulino said.
He knows he’s going to miss running up and down the field. The opportunities he received through officiating allowed him to create lasting memories and he relished getting the same “butterflies” as those playing.
He specifically pointed to the 2018 Thanksgiving game between Foxboro and Mansfield at Fenway Park as well as the 2017 Division 3 Super Bowl between North Attleboro and St. John’s as two experiences he won’t forget.
In addition to the on-field excitement were the relationships Gulino created. He forged special friendships with his fellow referees. Their on-field connection turned into off-field generosity.
After Gulino’s diagnosis, the Massachusetts Independent Football Officials Association planned a charity softball game.
“The thing I’m going to remember is the camaraderie you get with your brother officials,” Gulino said. “When we stepped on a football field every Friday night or Saturday afternoon, there were three teams on that field — the home team, the visiting team and the officiating team.”
Gulino said he will continue to serve on the MIFOA executive board as he transitions into his post-officiating days. It probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
After all, it will help Gulino stay in touch with his passion for football, a passion that has always brought him happiness even during the most challenging times.
“I’ve just been so fortunate to continue to do what I’m doing and we’re doing really, really well,’” he said. “Who knows what tomorrow brings, but as I’m sitting here talking to you today, I’m doing as good as the next guy.”