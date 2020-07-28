ATTLEBORO
Lilly Toxavidis never got to use a very special patio named Lilly’s Pad that was built in back of her mom’s home on Upland Road.
Friends and family came together to build it so that she could sit with companions outside during what were to be weeks of quarantine after a bone marrow transplant last year.
Sadly, Lilly died just shy of her 14th birthday in October when plans for her pad were still in the formative stage.
But her death did not stop the work, and it was finally completed in April.
On Tuesday those involved came together to remember Lilly’s selflessness and her courage and to enjoy Lilly’s Pad.
It was Lilly’s nine-month “angel-versary,” her mom, Lyndi Baker, said.
One of Lilly’s loves was butterflies, so monarch and painted lady butterflies were released to flutter about the yard in a spatter of rain on the hot and muggy July afternoon.
“Hopefully they’ll stay around the yard so when we see them we’ll see Lilly,” Baker said.
And afterward, the gathering got to enjoy all of Lilly’s favorite foods.
But that’s not the end of the story.
It’s only the beginning.
Baker and friends have started a foundation in Lilly’s memory to help other children suffering from cancer and their families.
It’s called Lilly Lights the Way Childhood Cancer Foundation and one of its goals is to build Lilly Pads for other children who have be quarantined.
That way they’ll have a place where they can go to relieve the isolation and talk to friends and be with family.
Baker described it as an “outdoor sanctuary.”
And that’s not all.
There’s a puppy.
Its name is Lilly and soon it will begin training as a therapy dog.
Someday soon, canine Lilly will light up the faces of desperately ill children just like her namesake’s face beamed when therapy dogs came into her room, her mom said.
Baker’s good friend Erica Blanchard was the “project manager” for the construction of Lilly’s Pad.
She took a few minutes to remember the youngster who she said never thought of herself.
Before Lilly was diagnosed with cancer she had a goal to raise money to help kids with the disease.
“At the age of 11 she just wanted to help other children,” Blanchard said.
And when Blanchard went to the hospital to see Lilly right after her diagnosis, Lilly greeted her with a smile saying “congratulations” because Blanchard had recently become engaged.
“We have a really great person watching over us forever,” Blanchard said.
Cryan’s Landscape Contractors built Lilly’s Pad and there were many other volunteers, including Attleboro High School freshmen football players and AHS cheerleaders.
Bill McDonough, who’s involved in youth athletics, helped arrange for the high school volunteers.
He’s also the city’s building commissioner and helped jackhammer a previous patio to make way for Lilly’s Pad.
Plans are being laid for a fundraiser for Lilly’s foundation on Sept. 12 at BLU On The Water in East Greenwich, R.I.
