NORTON — Friends and family of Julie Meede, a local woman who was brutally stabbed to death in front of her children almost five years ago, will hold a vigil this Sunday to seek “justice for Julie” and other victims of domestic violence.
The vigil is set for 4 p.m. Sunday on Norton Common.
Meede, 34, was killed on Jan. 27, 2016, in her Norton Glen apartment. The man accused in the attack, her estranged husband Martin McDonald, has yet to be brought to trial.
His lawyer has filed court papers raising the possibility that McDonald, now 40, may not have been criminally responsible for the death. A psychologist hired by the defense said he may have suffered a brain impairment at the time of the attack, according to court records.
McDonald has pleaded not guilty and been held in jail since his arrest soon after the killing. Police say he confessed to the crime to a state trooper after crashing into a car on Interstate 495 shortly after leaving Meede’s apartment.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle earlier this year, family members say the court delays have taken a toll on them and deprived them of closure.
In addition to court delays, the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of the court system for several weeks.
Meede’s family and friends say they are holding the vigil to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Also, McDonald has been granted a court date to seek visitation with his children, the same ones who witnessed their mother being killed, her sister Katie Meede said.
“Julie was a beautiful person that got stuck in the vicious cycle of domestic violence,” she said in an email. “Since the beginning, Julie stayed strong and fought through this cycle so that she could give her kids the best.
“And when she finally had enough courage to realize she deserved more, that she was worth more, a man that was supposed to love her decided that her time was up.”
Katie Meede said the justice system has failed her sister, her family and children who “will never forget what they witnessed on January 27, 2016 — the day their lives changed forever.”
The family is asking others to attend the vigil to not only support Julie and her family “but all of the women and families that are subjected to domestic violence,” Katie Meede said.
“On this night we will stand together as a community, as friends and as a family who are sick and tired of this cycle. It is time to remember that no one in this world deserves what happened to Julie Meede and all those other women and their families who each and every single day fight for their lives,” she said.
