FOXBORO -- The YMCA’s annual Family Fun Day Saturday, June 3 at the Invensys Foxboro Branch will feature the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and other activities.
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y branch at 67 Mechanic St. and also include a Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under, games, crafts, and other free family-friendly activities.
The 5K, for which there is a $25 registration fee, will begin at 8 a.m., and individuals, families and teams are welcome to run or walk. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the day’s event will benefit the Hockomock Y’s Food Access programs.
In 2022, nearly 52,000 meals were served to children facing food insecurity and 20,000 bags of groceries (valued at $50 each) were distributed to people in need Wednesdays at the Hockomock Y’s branches.
"The day celebrates and reinforces our focus on healthy living and our commitment to raise funds for our Food Access initiative so that no one goes to bed hungry,” said Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “Once again we are so grateful for the tremendous support of Greg and Kathy Spier as our presenting sponsors.”
“My wife Kathy and I are so excited to sponsor this great event again this year, bringing families together for healthy activities while raising awareness of our Y’s ongoing food security programs,” said Greg Spier, a Foxboro resident and longtime YMCA board member.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to “Stuff the Truck.” Backpacks and school supplies will also be collected to get an early start on the YMCA's annual Backpack Drive.