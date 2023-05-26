FOXBORO -- The YMCA’s annual Family Fun Day Saturday, June 3 at the Invensys Foxboro Branch will feature the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and other activities.

The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y branch at 67 Mechanic St. and also include a Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under, games, crafts, and other free family-friendly activities.