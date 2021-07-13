MANSFIELD — In a clear sign the area is emerging from the pandemic, hundreds of people filled the downtown Tuesday night for the annual Family Fun Night.
One of the town’s biggest and longest-running community events, the Mansfield Downtown Business Association festival is in its 24th year.
Dozens of vendors, businesses, town departments and local organizations lined up at tables and booths along each side of North Main Street, which was closed to traffic.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Brian Baez of Mansfield, who was with his 12-year-old son Dominic and had been to the past three such events. “It’s nice to be able to come back out with the community.”
Dominic, a seventh grader, said he especially enjoyed the giveaways, which included a yellow plastic hat from the Mansfield Electric Department.
“It’s cool,” Dominic said of the fair.
Children were busy enjoying an enormous inflated slide, trying out archery, blowing bubbles and even getting their portraits sketched by local artist Marc Clamage at the Mansfield Cultural Council setup.
“I love this event,” said Eileen Cusack, chairwoman of the council, who attends each year. “We weren’t sure they were going to do it this year but we’re very happy they did.”
Bentley, the police department’s assistance dog for local schools, was a popular sight for children and others.
“We had a good time,” said former town resident Dorothy Smith, who now lives in Norton.
“A night out,” chipped in her daughter, Gail Lambert of Attleboro.
Although rain threatened, only some drizzle was falling early Tuesday night, with comfortable temperatures.
“I think it’s a great event. It’s nice to get the whole community together,” Veterans Agent Michael Raymond said. “It shows a snapshot of the town.”
Raymond was handing out miniature U.S. flags, key chains and other items.
Other town and local tables included the Natural Resources Trust of Mansfield, Garden Club of Mansfield, and Keep Mansfield Beautiful.
One town table, staffed by Town Manager Kevin Dumas and other town employees, was handing out Frisbees and insulated lunch bags with “Mansfield” on them.
The Mansfield Elks were selling cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chicken fingers and the First Baptist Church sold cotton candy and baked goods.
The downtown business association and town worked together to bring back the event, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. It was needed more than ever to help local businesses because of what transpired the past year and a half, organizers said.
