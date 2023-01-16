state supreme judicial court

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

ATTLEBORO — Richard M. Gaboury says his family put their faith in an Attleboro lawyer to get justice for his late father in a lawsuit against Texas Instruments, and had their trust violated.

His 89-year-old mother Mary Gaboury gave the lawyer, Gail Balser, nearly $17,000 as a retainer and has no hope of getting it back, Richard Gaboury said Monday in a telephone interview.

