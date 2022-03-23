MANSFIELD — The family of a 1-year-old Mansfield girl with Kawasaki disease, a relatively rare ailment involving inflammation of blood vessels, will hold a blood drive Friday for Boston Children’s Hospital patients.
The drive is “an effort for my family to give back to the hospital who saved my daughter’s life,” said Lauren Quintin, mother of Alivia Quintin
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Arooga’s Sports Bar and Grille, 228 Washington St. (Route 1), Attleboro.
Alivia had a 70% chance of having long-term heart problems, but she remains clear of any complications thanks to the quick response of doctors and a life-saving blood treatment, her mother said.
“Hearing our 3-month-old daughter had Kawasaki disease was a shock, but knowing right away that they had a plan to treat and severely minimize the long-term side effects was relieving,” Lauren Quintin said, noting her daughter’s diagnosis in the hospital emergency room was about a year ago.
The family also decided to host the blood drive after learning of a shortage of blood.
“Most, like myself, don’t realize the need for life-saving blood treatments until you or your child is not well,” Quintin said.
The Boston Children’s Hospital Bloodsmobile will be at Arooga’s. You can donate by going to www.halfpints.childrenshospital.org and using sponsor code AROOGAS to sign up.
As of early Wednesday night, there were about a dozen donation slots left. The deadline to sign up is Thursday afternoon.
Alivia and her family will be at the blood drive.
“We knew we wanted to sponsor and hold the event in one of our facilities when our team member, Lauren Quintin, began telling us the story of her daughter’s journey and urgent need for blood donations,” said David McBride, owner of Arooga’s. “Supporting our community has been, and always will be, important to us, but supporting such an important need that will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital has been incredibly humbling.”