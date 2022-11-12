ATTLEBORO — A long overdue medal will finally be presented to a family who lost a loved one in combat during World War II.
On Sunday, the family of Seaman 1st Class Albert Johnson will gather on Mill Street at a monument that was set up decades ago in his honor.
Vietnam Veteran Phil Audette, who volunteers for the city’s Veterans Department, first suggested to the family back in 2018-2019 that they were eligible to receive the medal, but then the pandemic hit and delayed the presentation.
Johnson was killed Nov. 15, 1942, during the second battle at Guadalcanal. Another Attleboro resident, U.S. Marine John B. Morin, was killed exactly one month later at Guadalcanal.
Johnson and Morin are said to be the first two Attleboro residents to be killed in action in World War II. A granite memorial dedicated to them sits on Mill Street near Union Street, outside the Attleboro MBTA train station, proclaiming the area the Johnson Morin Square.
Johnson served aboard the battleship USS South Dakota.
The medal to be presented is the Massachusetts Liberty Medal, which is given to families of those killed in action.
Attleboro resident and retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Vandal will present the medal to Lawrence Johnson, the nephew of Albert Johnson.
Audette said Lawrence Johnson was chosen by the family because he has been the family historian.
