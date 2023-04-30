DIGHTON--– The parents of Jack D. Teixeira, the 21-year-old local Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of sharing classified documents online, have issued a statement following a court hearing last week saying they remain supportive of their son.
“We know there are more questions now than answers and are hopeful that Jack will receive the fair and just treatment to which he is entitled during this investigation,” Teixeira’s family said in a written statement.
“His parents and large extended family are standing together in solidarity and support of Jack Teixeira through this very difficult and confusing ordeal,” the statement said.
“We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from family and friends thus far,” the family said.
Teixeira was arrested April 14 by a heavily-armed FBI tactical team. He remains held in custody while a federal magistrate judge determines whether the 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate should be kept in jail pending trial.
Federal prosecutors want him held pending trial noting that the cyber defense operations journeyman caused “grave danger to the national security” when he shared classified information on Russia’s War with Ukraine and other secrets
Teixeira, who had top security clearance, is currently charged with violating the Espionage Act and faces 25 years in prison.
The federal investigation into the alleged leaks while Teixeira was assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod remains ongoing.
During a detention hearing last week in U.S. District Court in Worcester, Teixeira’s lawyers argued he was not a flight risk and could stay with in North Dighton with his father Jack Michael Teixeira under home confinement with electronic monitoring.
At the time of his arrest, Jack Teixeira lived in North Dighton with his mother Dawn Dufault and stepfather Thomas Dufault, a retired master sergeant with the Air National Guard who served in the same intelligence unit.
His parents divorced amicably when Teixeira was in elementary school and his mother and stepfather married in 2017. They are supportive and will help supervise Teixeira if he is released pending trial, his lawyers wrote in a court filing.
